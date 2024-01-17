Diablo 3 has begun recycling seasons as Blizzard winds down new content With Season 30 bringing back The Lords of Hell, it seems Blizzard is done with major content updates for Diablo 3.

With Diablo 4 finally in play, it was only a matter of time before Blizzard began to sunset the previous game, but it looks like the curtain call for Diablo 3 is finally upon us. The latest season of the game is a recycle of a previous season, and it comes with the fact that Blizzard Entertainment is coming to the end of new content development for the game. While there’s no sign of Diablo 3 servers shutting down just yet, it looks like we won’t be seeing new seasons for the game from here on out.

Diablo announced Season 30 of Diablo 3 - The Lords of Hell - in a developer blog on the game’s website this week. Those who have played will recognize that The Lords of Hell was also the name of Season 25. That’s no coincidence. This season is a rerun of Season 25 with some key adjustments such as bonuses from the Altar of Rites. Its bonuses have been substantially nerfed, as shared by the developers, in order to “maintain a sense of progression throughout playing while not coming into conflict with other features.”

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Most notably, this kicks off Blizzard’s rotation and recycling of seasons, which seems to be the path going forward for the foreseeable future of the game.

“Season 30 is the first to utilize our new Season theme rotation system, reintroducing The Lords of Hell theme first seen in Season 25,” the post reads.

It makes sense that Blizzard would begin winding down on Diablo 3. With Diablo 4 out in the wild, and now its third season about to begin next week, Blizzard no doubt wants to put the bulk of its attention on the new game.

Even so, Diablo 3 had quite a long run. With 29 original seasons behind it, the recycling of seasons will still allow players to play and even re-explore previous content. Stay tuned for further Blizzard and Diablo news here at Shacknews.