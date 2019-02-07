Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition on Switch will get "something extra"
It's not pizza, unfortunately, for the devil hunters named Dante here in our midst, but it could be something awesome nevertheless.
The Son of Sparda makes his debut on the Nintendo Switch.
Pick up the Devil May Cry 5 original soundtrack when it lands on vinyl and CD this summer.
Revealed during GDC 2019, Director Hideaki Itsuno shared that Devil May Cry 5 has sold over 2 million copies in less than a month.
Devil May Cry 5 fans can tear through the new Bloody Palace Mode when it lands in-game with a free update on April 1.
Is Dante's long-awaited return a triumphant one? We revisit the Shacknews review and add in reviews from across the gaming world to find out in this edition of Final Score.
Greg Burke checked out the Devil May Cry 5 Collector's Edition for a review and unboxing video, and it'll pull your Devil Trigger.
Capcom is back with a brand new slice and shoot spectacular. Get your first look at the PC version of the game on today's stream.
Devil May Cry returns for an explosive entry that delivers on plot, gore, and humor in ways that elevate the series beyond what it's accomplished before.
We got a chance to dive into Devil May Cry 5's early levels and check out the third playable character, the enigmatic V.