Devil May Cry 5 climbs over 5 million units sold That's a lot of Devil Triggers.

Capcom has a lot of reasons to be happy about the way business is going these days and Devil May Cry 5 can be added to the overall list. The game has been out since March 2019, but it just hit a big milestone. Capcom has reported that Devil May Cry 5 just reached a milestone of five million units sold, putting it among the many titles that have been hitting multi-million sales for the company over the course of the last few years.

Capcom reported Devil May Cry 5’s five million unit sale milestone via the Japanese Devil May Cry Twitter on April 26, 2022. According to the tweet, Devil May Cry 5 climbed over its five million unit mark as Capcom was putting the game on sale, which runs until the end of April 27 (in Japan’s timezone).

“Cumulative worldwide sales of “DMC5” have exceeded 5 million units!” the tweet reads. “Thank you for your support.”

Devil May Cry 5's story closes up a lot of plot threads that have been going on for the length of the franchise.

It’s good news for the Devil May Cry series, which has always been single-player and doesn’t really have any multiplayer or network features to latch onto. Devil May Cry 5 joins a number of other star-performing Capcom titles, such as Resident Evil 7, which has been continually climbing million by million since it launched. The newest one, Resident Evil Village, has also been doing well with millions sold just after its launch. Sales on that franchise are also expected to grow after Capcom ports Resident Evil 7 and the remakes of RE2 and RE3 over to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Capcom has been doing quite well for itself and it’s paying off for both the company and its employees. Capcom is expecting to close out a fifth fiscal year of year-over-year sales growth and in celebration of that fact, it gave its employees 30 percent raises throughout the company.

With Devil May Cry 5 adding to that pot with its five million units sold alongside its many other successful IPs, it looks like Capcom is in pretty good shape for the foreseeable future.