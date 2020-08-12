Devil May Cry crossover returns in new Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster trailer Atlus has confirmed in a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster that Devil May Cry's Dante will make his glorious return in the game.

Perhaps one of the most interesting crossovers in JRPGs is when Capcom lent its star half-demon demon slayer to Atlus as a guest character with crossover content in Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne. With SMT3: Nocturne HD Remaster bringing the game to new systems, it remained to be seen if Capcom and Atlus would keep the content intact. Thankfully, that seems to be the case as a new trailer reveals Dante’s memetastic return in Shin Megami Tensei 3: HD Remaster as downloadable content.

Atlus launched a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster featuring Devil May Cry’s Dante as DLC on its Japanese YouTube channel on August 12, 2020. The new trailer almost entirely showcases Dante’s content in the game with some fantastic polish to go with it. For those who don’t know, Dante came to SMT3: Nocturne’s second edition, which was the first to be launched overseas in the west, shortly after the launch of Devil May Cry 2 in 2003. The player goes through quite the process of fighting Dante and convincing the veteran demon slayer that they are not evil before being able to recruit Dante into their ranks with all of his stylish power and abilities.

Revealed in a July Nintendo Direct Mini, Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster is slated for a launch on the Nintendo Switch in 2021, though it will be coming to PS4 as well. The announcement came alongside the reveal of Shin Megami Tensei 5 as well. Though SMT 5 is exciting to say the least, it will be fun to romp down memory lane in SMT3: Nocturne’s updated visuals for the HD remaster, and even more so knowing that our demon hunting frienemy Dante is still intact, even if we have to pay a little bit more for him and his story arc.

We still don’t have an official date outside of the window of Spring 2021 for Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster, so stay tuned for more information and details regarding the game here at Shacknews.