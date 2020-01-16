Devil May Cry 3 on Switch gets new Seamless Style combat feature Looks like this feature is the "something extra" previously teased for Devil May Cry fans with the third game coming to Switch.

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition is coming to Nitnendo Switch, and as previously promised, it'll bring with it a special "Style Change" system.

The original Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition introduced the Style System, which let you choose between six different styles at the beginning of each mission, or swap later during a Divinity Statue. Devil May Cry 4 later introduced style switching on the fly, but Devil May Cry 3 didn't have such niceties when it first came onto the scene.

So now, people who play on Switch will get a chance to try out Style Switching on the console. You can switch up between Trickster, Royal Guard, Gunslinger, and Swordmaster as you fight with the press of a button.

For those less acquainted with the game, this should be an important boon that you'll definitely want to try out over the course of the game. And then, when you've finished that, make sure you don't miss out on Devil May Cry 5, one of the best entries in the series.

I reviewed it and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what I thought:

"Devil May Cry 5 is an excellent action game. It's an even better Devil May Cry, perhaps the best the series has seen just yet. It's aesthetically pleasing in ways I never thought possible for the series, and chock-full of love for the fans, oozing out of every pore. From the throwback naming of demons that hearken back to the earlier days of the franchise to the style that drips out of every orifice, this is the best that Devil May Cry gets and more. Some fans may find the open-ended conclusion a bit frustrating, but I found it the perfect way to start laying groundwork for additional titles in the future."

The style-switching change should help 3 be on par with the excellent 5 exhibited, though.