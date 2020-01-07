Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition on Switch will get "something extra" It's not pizza, unfortunately, for the devil hunters named Dante here in our midst, but it could be something awesome nevertheless.

If you're planning on picking up Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition on Nintendo Switch, you may be getting something more than you bargained for.

But that sounds like a good thing, if you ask us! The Switch version is coming out to the eShop on February 20 (still a while away), and according to Capcom producer Matt Walker via the official Devil May Cry Twitter, it will include "a little something extra." Now that sounds exciting.

"We know that this game holds a very special place in all of your hearts and so we wanted to show our appreciated," Walker said. "I guess you can see we were feeling a little motivated to add a little something extra that we think you’re all really gonna like. So here are the key dates to circle on your calendar to check back for more info: January 16, January 30, and February 13."

A SSSpecial mini developer update on #DevilMayCry 3 Special Edition for #NintendoSwitch from producer Matt Walker (@retrootoko) pic.twitter.com/FgqY38swgn — Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) January 7, 2020

That means we need to check back in on January 16, so we'll be right here with whatever news it happens to be when it breaks. For now, you can play the first two Devil May Cry games on your Switch, and you should also check out Devil May Cry 5, one of the best games in the series. I scored it a 9 out of 10. Here's what I thought:

"Devil May Cry 5 is an excellent action game. It's an even better Devil May Cry, perhaps the best the series has seen just yet. It's aesthetically pleasing in ways I never thought possible for the series, and chock-full of love for the fans, oozing out of every pore. From the throwback naming of demons that hearken back to the earlier days of the franchise to the style that drips out of every orifice, this is the best that Devil May Cry gets and more. Some fans may find the open-ended conclusion a bit frustrating, but I found it the perfect way to start laying groundwork for additional titles in the future. And judging by this game's quality? We're going to need them sooner rather than later. Trust me on this."

We'll bring you more news as it happens when it comes to the next DMC "surprise" coming out soon.