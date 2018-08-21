Metro Redux new PEGI listing seemingly confirms Nintendo Switch port
A new EU rating for Metro Redux seems to confirm that the Metro collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime soon.
A new EU rating for Metro Redux seems to confirm that the Metro collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime soon.
Grid's reboot looks absolutely fantastic, if this new gameplay trailer is to be believed.
The best things come to those who wait, and boy have people been waiting a long time for Shenmue 3. Now they'll have to wait a little longer as it's been delayed until Q4 2019.
Saints Row is getting the movie treatment soon, though you won't see the flick in theaters.
Is the apocalyptic end of the Metro trilogy worth exploring? We revisit the Shacknews review for Metro Exodus and pair it with reviews from all over the gaming world in this latest edition of Final Score.
Outward is an ambitious open-narrative RPG with a hint of the survival genre to it. We checked out an early build ahead of its March launch.
The second in three episodes of the Making of Metro Exodus documentary series focuses on weapon detail, customization, and the 4A Engine.
4A games gives us a glimpse of the weapons that players will get to use in Metro Exodus.
There's no combat or exploration shown, but there's still a lot of time before launch.
The bookend to Yu Suzuki’s trilogy follows in the footsteps of it predecessors and disheartens fans with a major delay.