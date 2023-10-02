Payday 3 matchmaking issues fixed, content update roadmap revealed Starbreeze Studios will release continuous quality-of-life and content updates for Payday 3.

Payday 3’s highly-anticipated launch was marred by devastating server issues that kept players out of the game for most of its launch weekend. In the days following, matchmaking issues would periodically pop up, warranting multiple apologies from developer Starbreeze Studios. With the latest maintenance, the developer says the issues causing all of Payday 3’s server and matchmaking errors have been fixed, and provided a roadmap for upcoming updates and DLC.

Starbreeze Studios published an update on its website today to provide the latest info on its ongoing mission to stabilize the Payday 3 servers. “The scheduled maintenance carried out last week has fixed the initial matchmaking issues that occurred during Payday 3's first few days after launch,” the post reads. With the glaring issues resolved, Stabreeze will soon turn its attention to “commercial activities” surrounding the game, revealing its content roadmap for the next few months.



Source: Deep Silver

October - 200+ QoL-improvements for all platforms

Oct/Nov - QoL-improvements, new content and new functionality

November - QoL-improvements, new content and new functionality

Winter 2023 - The DLC “Syntax Error” on sale (included in Silver and Gold Edition)

Most notably, players can expect new content to start trickling this month and next month. The game’s first major DLC is also just a few months away. The studio has also said that their will be platform-specific updates when necessary. Starbreeze Studios CEO Tobias Sjögren provided a statement on the state of Payday 3 and its ongoing development.

First and foremost, I would like to thank our players for the patience they have shown us. Our community is the engine that drives both our games and our company forward. I don't really need to repeat that this was not the start we wanted, but at the same time, our business model is a marathon and not a sprint and we will tirelessly continue to build Payday 3 bigger and better to deliver the greatest possible value for our players.

