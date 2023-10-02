New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Payday 3 matchmaking issues fixed, content update roadmap revealed

Starbreeze Studios will release continuous quality-of-life and content updates for Payday 3.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Deep Silver
1

Payday 3’s highly-anticipated launch was marred by devastating server issues that kept players out of the game for most of its launch weekend. In the days following, matchmaking issues would periodically pop up, warranting multiple apologies from developer Starbreeze Studios. With the latest maintenance, the developer says the issues causing all of Payday 3’s server and matchmaking errors have been fixed, and provided a roadmap for upcoming updates and DLC.

Starbreeze Studios published an update on its website today to provide the latest info on its ongoing mission to stabilize the Payday 3 servers. “The scheduled maintenance carried out last week has fixed the initial matchmaking issues that occurred during Payday 3's first few days after launch,” the post reads. With the glaring issues resolved, Stabreeze will soon turn its attention to “commercial activities” surrounding the game, revealing its content roadmap for the next few months.

Four heisters looking across a river at New York City.

Source: Deep Silver
  • October - 200+ QoL-improvements for all platforms
  • Oct/Nov - QoL-improvements, new content and new functionality
  • November - QoL-improvements, new content and new functionality
  • Winter 2023 - The DLC “Syntax Error” on sale (included in Silver and Gold Edition)

Most notably, players can expect new content to start trickling this month and next month. The game’s first major DLC is also just a few months away. The studio has also said that their will be platform-specific updates when necessary. Starbreeze Studios CEO Tobias Sjögren provided a statement on the state of Payday 3 and its ongoing development.

For more Payday 3 news and updates, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola