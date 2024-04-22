New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dead Island 2 comes to Steam today

Dead Island 2 has finally arrived on Steam, and it's brought its Haus and SoLA DLC expansions with it.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Deep Silver
1

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios may have launched Dead Island 2 in 2023, but it was exclusive to Epic Games Store for launch and has been over the last year. That changes this week with the game officially coming to Steam. Not only did the base game make it over, but Dead Island 2’s DLC expansions, Haus and SoLA, came along with it and all are available now.

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios celebrated the arrival of Dead Island 2 on Steam with a new release trailer. Furthermore, the game hit Steam with a sale that allows players to get the base game or various premium versions at 50 percent off. For the base game it’ll come out to $29.99 USD. For the Gold Edition that features all of the DLC, including the Haus and SoLA expansions, it’ll run at $39.99 against the usual price of $80.

Dead Island 2 co-op gameplay
Whether solo or in co-op, Dead Island 2 is a visceral time with plenty of hard-hitting melee and gunplay as you explore a zombie-ridden LA.
Source: Deep Silver

Dead Island 2 has been a bit of a guilty pleasure for a lot of players. It was by no means perfect, but it definitely brings the satisfying melee, nasty makeshift weapons, and visceral zombie combat that the series is well-known for. We gave it a middling score in our Shacknews review, but that didn’t stop it from being fun for a lot of players, and it achieved over 2 million units sales in the first months of its release.

With the content that’s been added since its release, new Dead Island 2 players on Steam are likely in for a treat if they’ve liked the series up to this point. For more news and updates on the game, as well as Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios, stay tuned here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

