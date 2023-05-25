Dead Island 2 reaches 2 million in sales to become Deep Silver's biggest launch ever While critical reception was lukewarm, Embracer Group revealed that Dead Island 2 has still sold incredibly well.

Dead Island 2 was, by most critical reviews, not the worst game, but not a great one either. That hasn’t stopped it from selling quite well according to Embracer Group. The parent company behind Deep Silver shared that Dead Island 2 has actually done quite well in sales, crossing 2 million units sold. That reportedly makes it the best launch Deep Silver has ever had.

Embracer Group shared the details about Dead Island 2’s sales in its recently released Q4 & 2023 Full Year Report. It was there that Embracer CEO Lars Wingefor shared that the company is pleased with the sales performance of Dead Island 2 so far:

Dambuster Studios and PLAION released Dead Island 2 on April 21, and it is encouraging to see the positive reception from both critics and players. Dead Island 2 sold 1 million units in its first weekend (21-23 April), exceeding management expectations. Measured over the first seven days of the sale period, it has become Deep Silver and PLAION’s biggest launch in history in both units and revenue. I am happy to state that the game has now reached a sell-out of well over 2 million units.

Embracer Group shared in its Q4 & Full Year 2023 Report that Dead Island 2 had managed to cross 2 million units in sales.

Source: Embracer Group

When we reviewed Dead Island 2, we found it to be not bad, but not great praising the gory graphics and co-op, but criticizing the poor story, entirely uninventive action-RPG mechanics, and inconsistent voice overs. Nonetheless, the game has seemingly caught the interest of players and racked up quite some sales. It’s a win Embracer very likely needed, as elsewhere in its financial reporting the company revealed that it had an unannounced $2 billion USD deal fall through.

Nonetheless, while Dead Island 2 might not recoup that loss, its surprise financial success seems to bode well for Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios. Perhaps the next Dead Island thing won’t take a decade to come out. Stay tuned for more updates and news on the Dead Island franchise and more, right here at Shacknews.