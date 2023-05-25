Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Dead Island 2 reaches 2 million in sales to become Deep Silver's biggest launch ever

While critical reception was lukewarm, Embracer Group revealed that Dead Island 2 has still sold incredibly well.
TJ Denzer
Image via Deep Silver
Dead Island 2 was, by most critical reviews, not the worst game, but not a great one either. That hasn’t stopped it from selling quite well according to Embracer Group. The parent company behind Deep Silver shared that Dead Island 2 has actually done quite well in sales, crossing 2 million units sold. That reportedly makes it the best launch Deep Silver has ever had.

Embracer Group shared the details about Dead Island 2’s sales in its recently released Q4 & 2023 Full Year Report. It was there that Embracer CEO Lars Wingefor shared that the company is pleased with the sales performance of Dead Island 2 so far:

Dead Island 2's sales shared in the recent Embracer Group financial report.
Embracer Group shared in its Q4 & Full Year 2023 Report that Dead Island 2 had managed to cross 2 million units in sales.
Source: Embracer Group

When we reviewed Dead Island 2, we found it to be not bad, but not great praising the gory graphics and co-op, but criticizing the poor story, entirely uninventive action-RPG mechanics, and inconsistent voice overs. Nonetheless, the game has seemingly caught the interest of players and racked up quite some sales. It’s a win Embracer very likely needed, as elsewhere in its financial reporting the company revealed that it had an unannounced $2 billion USD deal fall through.

Nonetheless, while Dead Island 2 might not recoup that loss, its surprise financial success seems to bode well for Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios. Perhaps the next Dead Island thing won’t take a decade to come out. Stay tuned for more updates and news on the Dead Island franchise and more, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

