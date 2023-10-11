Dead Island 2 Haus expansion brings new locations, weapons & story in November Players will explore a billionaire's vast Malibu villa where a techno-death cult resides, alongside new weapons and skill cards to go with the fresh carnage.

Dead Island 2 came out earlier this year and made a splash for Deep Silver, bringing a lot of fans back to the franchise with satisfyingly brutal melee combat against the undead hordes in a broken down Hollywood. However, Deep Silver isn’t ready to let the party end just yet. Dead Island 2’s first expansion, Haus, has been announced. It will bring new stories to explore, a new environment in Malibu, new weapons and skill cards, and more, and it’s set to launch on available platforms in early November 2023.

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios announced the Dead Island 2 Haus expansion with a press release on October 11, 2023. According to the announcement, Haus is going to bring a bunch of things to Dead Island 2, making it worthy of the expansion moniker. Most notably, players will be able to visit a new location in the form of a billionaire’s villa in Malibu, taken over by a techno-death cult who use the labyrinthine interior to do terrible things to outsiders.

Dead Island 2's Haus expansion will bring a new story and location to explore alongside new weapons and skills on November 2.

Source: Deep Silver

The story beats and new environment are joined by a wealth of other fun new features as well. The K-ROSSBOW and Hog Roaster join the Dead Island 2’s bristling arsenal, with the former allowing you to pop zombie melons with brutal efficiency at range. Meanwhile, the Hog Roaster is a new blade with fire elements, giving you the opportunity to cook your opponents as you cleave them in twain. These weapons are joined by eight new skill cards to allow you to further change up your gameplay style.

The Dead Island 2 Haus DLC is set to launch on November 2, 2023 on all available platforms. Be sure to read our review of the base game and check out more Dead Island 2 coverage at the tag.