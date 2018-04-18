Lords of the Fallen gameplay trailer reveals next-gen action-RPG

We've seen next-gen ball-kicking, assassinating, and animal-petting games, but what does a next-gen action-RPG look like? Quite pretty, really, the debut gameplay trailer for Lords of the Fallen shows. A new seven-minute narrated gameplay walkthrough unveils the game, which is due to launch this year on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.