The Surge 2's Kraken DLC set to launch on January 16
What lies in wait in that eerie new decommissioned aircraft carrier you suddenly have access to in-game?
What lies in wait in that eerie new decommissioned aircraft carrier you suddenly have access to in-game?
Targeting and shooting limbs to weaken enemies is the name of the game here.
Check out The Surge 2's explosive new footage ahead of its September 2020 release, and get ready to see a world on the brink of collapse.
Decimate the competition with some free equipment.
Find out your playstyle, then pick the suit that fits you best.
Fight back against the CREO company's dystopia in our guide to Deck13 Interactive's The Surge.
How to get the most of your Exo-Rig's implants
We've seen next-gen ball-kicking, assassinating, and animal-petting games, but what does a next-gen action-RPG look like? Quite pretty, really, the debut gameplay trailer for Lords of the Fallen shows. A new seven-minute narrated gameplay walkthrough unveils the game, which is due to launch this year on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.