The Surge 2's Kraken DLC set to launch on January 16 What lies in wait in that eerie new decommissioned aircraft carrier you suddenly have access to in-game?

The Surge 2 is welcoming its latest DLC expansion, The Kraken, later this month. But first, publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Deck13 Interactive have released a new trailer lining out what to expect from it.

The Kraken expansion for The Surge 2 will be included with both the Season Pass and Premium Edition of The Surge 2, and you can download it via the Premium Edition on January 16. You also get the "URBN Gear Pack," "Public Enemy Weapon Pack," and "Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack" alongside that particular version.

As far as what the expansion nets you, it will add hours of narrative-driven content that offers a new storyline and location to explore. The VBS Krakow is a new, massive decommissioned aircraft carrier that's been turned into a haven for the rich and famous. But you've got to figure out what's lurking behind the security systems, robot pirates, and a new boss waiting to clean your clock.

It sounds like an exciting addition to the game, and one that'll be available on all platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Chris Jarrard reviewed The Surge 2, and awarded it an 8 out of 10. Here's what he thought:

"Deck13 has produced a game that offers genre fans a lot to like. The story and setting is a welcome departure from the swords and sorcery that typically dominate similar titles. Most sci-fi games rely on gunfights or boring intergalactic diplomacy to handle conflict, while The Surge 2 presents medieval violence as a path to enlightenment. I can dig that. Uneven pacing, some visual issues, and inconsistent performance serve to prevent the experience from reaching its full potential, but the foundation is solid."

Are you excited to head back into the world of The Surge 2 and see what you can discover while in there? Let us know in the comments below if it's as creepy as it sounds. Robot pirates sound a little freaky, if we're being honest.