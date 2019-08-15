DC Universe Online celebrates 10 years with free gifts and new trailer
DC Universe Online weathered several storms, but the superhero MMORPG has survived and is celebrating 10 years.
The DC Comics MMO looks to make a superhero landing on the Switch. Our impressions.
Daybreak's hit MMO set in the DC Universe canon will release for the Nintendo Switch, and players won't have to wait long to get it.
Free players and members alike will get some free items during DC Universe Online's anniversary. Open Episodes return as well.
We caught up with DC Universe Online's creative director to get some details on the game's newest expansion.
DC Universe Online is celebrating its 5th anniversary this month, so Shacknews caught up with the game's creative director, SJ Mueller, to talk about what to expect from the DC Comics-based MMORPG in the next couple of months.
DC Universe Online's 5th anniversary celebration promised some announcements, but they have turned out to be bigger than any fans of the game expected.
DC Universe Online is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a special live stream, where Daybreak Games is hinting at some potential reveals.
The War of the Light is almost at an end with today's DC Universe Online update, while members can also add the nuclear power of Firestorm to their arsenal.
Episode 17 for DC Universe Online is now available and it features a story mission surrounding the Scarlet Speedster, as well as a new eight-player Operation that finally pits heroes against the demon Trigon himself.