ShackStream: Taking Livonia
In this week's DayZ Survivor School, the gang will continue roaming through Livonia for more shooting' & lootin'.
In this week's DayZ Survivor School, the gang will continue roaming through Livonia for more shooting' & lootin'.
It's time to seek out the greener pastures of Livonia.
The gang is headed to Vybor, talking DayZ Frostline along the way now that TJ is back from Prague.
The gang takes to public servers to give TJ an authentic DayZ experience.
After an unfortunate incident at Northwest Airfield last week, the gang heads out to rescue TJ.
After several attempts to find trouble, the gang heads to one of the most dangerous places in Chernarus.
Is tonight the night one of our four survivors will perish, or can we survive one more day?
Jan, Dusty, and I take TJ to the northern parts of Chernarus to see if they can find some trouble.