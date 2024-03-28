ShackStream: Taking TJ to DayZ Survivor School Jan, Dusty, and I take TJ to the northern parts of Chernarus to see if they can find some trouble.

Greetings, and welcome to another ShackStream. Today, Jan, Dusty, and I will once again step foot in Chernarus with our pal, TJ. TJ is new to DayZ, and we’ll be spending our two hours together teaching him the ropes, just like last week.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, the three of us will be packing some gear and traveling north through the crazy town of Severograd to visit some hunting camps and military bases. The server we play on is a community server called DayZ Underground, and it’s open to anyone who owns DayZ and wants to hop in and play. It’s a lightly modded server, but the server browser will set up your mods for you automatically, so feel free to check it out if you’re a survivor yourself. The server maintains a healthy population in the evening, so expect some encounters tonight.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as we show TJ the ropes. Talking to you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming almost every day of the week.

There’s a good chance bullets will fly tonight, but with any luck the four of us will emerge victorious, swimming in the loot of our fallen foes. You don’t want to miss it.