ShackStream: Military bound in DayZ Is tonight the night one of our four survivors will perish, or can we survive one more day?

Tonight, the DayZ ShackStream returns with host Jan heading back into the unpredictable world of DayZ to show TJ the ropes. After two relatively uneventful streams the past two weeks, the fellas will be looting a large military complex that is sure to be full of zombies and, potentially worse, other players.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT, Jan and TJ will be joined by Dusty and Bill. The group of four is likely to outnumber any other players they encounter, but that doesn’t mean everyone will make it through the night. DayZ is an unforgiving survival game where, if you’re lucky enough to avoid starvation and being overwhelmed by the infected, you’re just as likely to be taken out by an opportunistic player who likes the look of your jacket.

Of course, we thought we’d find some trouble at some point during the last two livestreams, and both proved to be somewhat quiet. Will tonight be the night our luck runs out, or will we survive another day in the harsh lands of Chernarus? Tune in tonight to find out, and bring your free Twitch Prime subscription as tribute for our inevitable sacrifices.