Crysis Remaster has been leaked, launching on PS4, Xbox One, & Nintendo Switch [UPDATED]
It would appear someone got their hands on images of Crysis Remastered a little early. In addition to a PC version, the game is also coming to major consoles.
As with all engines, CryEngine gets updated all the time. We met up with Crytek at GDC to see what shiny new bells and whistles they've added to their engine.
It appears the original Crysis may be coming to the consoles, according to updated listings in Asia and on the ESRB.
