Crysis Remastered may be coming in late July, as revealed by Microsoft Store If the Microsoft Store is to be believed, the original Crysis remaster from Crytek and Saber Interactive may be coming fairly soon this coming July 2020.

One of the more interesting announcements to drop out of nowhere this previous season was the revelation that the original and visually-stunning Crysis would be getting a remaster for modern audiences. For better or worse, news of its existence came via a leak of promotional materials for the game. Also, for better or worse, the leaks continue. A listing on the Microsoft store may have just revealed a July launch date and a few other details for Crysis Remastered.

The Microsoft Store listing for Crysis Remastered and its various details were discovered on June 30, 2020, as reported by Destructoid. According to the Microsoft Store listing of Crysis Remastered - Launch Edition (still currently up at the time of this writing), Crysis Remastered is coming to at least Xbox One and PC on July 23, 2020. Some additional details about the game include compatibility with HDR10 and 4K Ultra HD. At the moment, the game seems to be coming in at just over 7GB of space. Curiously, Crytek is noted as the developer though Saber Interactive has been working on this remaster, so some details may change.

The original Crysis could arguably hold up even by today's standards, but Crysis Remastered is going to be bringing 4K Ultra HD support and other features that weren't available when it first launched.

Many may remember back in April 2020 when Crysis Remastered was very first brought to our attention via another leak from the game’s website itself when the Crysis Twitter suddenly sprung to life after being long dormant. The previous leak contained promotional materials that outed the then-unheard of new Crysis project as Crysis Remastered. Given that this latest leak comes from the Microsoft Store itself and it doesn’t appear to be a placeholder date like December 31, 2020, it feels safe to say we can probably count on seeing Crysis Remastered at the end of July if all things run smooth.

Are you excited to give the classic graphical masterpiece another go with Crysis Remastered on the 2020 gaming calendar? Stay tuned for further details as we await official information from the Crytek and Saber Interactive teams.