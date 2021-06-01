New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch this fall

Crytek has announced that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch this year.
Donovan Erskine
9

The Crysis games are some of the most significant and influential shooters of the modern era. Infamous for their technical prowess, these games served as the benchmark for so many high end PCs in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Now, the series is being thrust back into the spotlight with Crysis Remastered Trilogy. After a delay last year, Crytek has announced that Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released this fall.

Crytek made the announcement in an update posted to its official website. Though there still isn’t a concrete release date, we now know that Crysis Remastered Trilogy will arrive sometime in the fall of 2021. The original Crysis Remastered was originally going to launch in July of last year, but underwent some massive delays as Crytek continued to work on the game.

“Crysis Remastered Trilogy will [allow] players not familiar with the franchise to be able to play through the whole storyline from the very beginning with this all-in-one bundle.” the developer said in its statement. The remaster of the original Crysis is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch. The remasters of 2 and 3 will be available separately later this year. All three games in the Crysis Remastered Trilogy have graphical enhancements on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

"We're excited to announce that these iconic Crysis games are returning in one bundle, remastered for a new generation of hardware," said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead. "Each game is enhanced to look and play beautifully on today's platforms, delivering the finest Crysis experience for both newcomers to our classic franchise or players wishing to relive the adventure."

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released this fall for home consoles and PC. To see what we thought of the remaster for the first game, check out our Shacknews impressions.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 1, 2021 10:05 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch this fall

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 1, 2021 8:36 AM

      Crysis Trilogy remastered trailer

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_b0csk7IdJw

      • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 8:56 AM

        Minimum specs: Two 3090s

      • Prototype legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 1, 2021 9:02 AM

        How were 2,3? I know I finished the 1st one, but don't think I played any of the other two.

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 1, 2021 9:04 AM

          They are less open world. More like Call of Duty than Far Cry.

        • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 1, 2021 9:10 AM

          Crysis
          Warhead
          Crysis 2
          Crysis 3

        • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 1, 2021 9:17 AM

          The sequels play nothing like the first game which is unfortunate to say the least. I think I beat the second one back in the day on a friends PS3 but tried playing the third one on gamepass and it was just so bad... it felt very hackneyed.

          • Prototype legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            June 1, 2021 9:22 AM

            That’s unfortunate, cause I had a total blast with the original.

        • K1Bond007 legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 1, 2021 9:53 AM

          I thought the second one was awful. I don't understand where it's reviews came from honestly. I really liked Crysis and Crysis: Warhead though.

      • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 9:04 AM

        Is this the same as the remaster of the console port we already got?

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 1, 2021 9:06 AM

          For the first? No reason they'd make another remaster.

        • dkrulz legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 1, 2021 9:53 AM

          Since they screwed that up it's a heavily discounted pick up for me at some point. Sucks, really enjoyed the original.

      • Rethius legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 1, 2021 9:06 AM

        Maximum hype

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 1, 2021 9:15 AM

        Ya think that's easy money as a dev? Re-release a game you've already made years ago by just making it higher res? Maybe throw in a few new bells and whistles and call it next gen - instant revenue?

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 1, 2021 9:15 AM

          Yes

        • K1Bond007 legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 1, 2021 10:01 AM

          There's nothing wrong with that. Lots of people have never played [Insert Game] or never experienced how it was really meant to be seen or played.

          • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            June 1, 2021 10:03 AM

            I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it either... I was just thinking from a business stand point if its like easy money... help fund newer projects as they get more and more expensive to make - a good practice that more devs should do: REMEDY

