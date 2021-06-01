Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch this fall Crytek has announced that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch this year.

The Crysis games are some of the most significant and influential shooters of the modern era. Infamous for their technical prowess, these games served as the benchmark for so many high end PCs in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Now, the series is being thrust back into the spotlight with Crysis Remastered Trilogy. After a delay last year, Crytek has announced that Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released this fall.

Crytek made the announcement in an update posted to its official website. Though there still isn’t a concrete release date, we now know that Crysis Remastered Trilogy will arrive sometime in the fall of 2021. The original Crysis Remastered was originally going to launch in July of last year, but underwent some massive delays as Crytek continued to work on the game.

“Crysis Remastered Trilogy will [allow] players not familiar with the franchise to be able to play through the whole storyline from the very beginning with this all-in-one bundle.” the developer said in its statement. The remaster of the original Crysis is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch. The remasters of 2 and 3 will be available separately later this year. All three games in the Crysis Remastered Trilogy have graphical enhancements on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

"We're excited to announce that these iconic Crysis games are returning in one bundle, remastered for a new generation of hardware," said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead. "Each game is enhanced to look and play beautifully on today's platforms, delivering the finest Crysis experience for both newcomers to our classic franchise or players wishing to relive the adventure."

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released this fall for home consoles and PC. To see what we thought of the remaster for the first game, check out our Shacknews impressions.