Crysis Remastered gets September release date and new trailer Crysis Remastered gets a gorgeous new trailer to go along with its new release date.

Following some teases, developer Crytek revealed Crysis Remastered earlier this year. One of the most graphically intensive games, Crysis was often used as a benchmark to measure the power of a PC. Now, the franchise is set to return in all its graphical glory with a stunning remaster, set to launch September 18. Crytek has released a new trailer showing off the upcoming game.

Though Crysis Remastered’s original release date hadn’t been publicly shared by Crytek, it leaked alongside a trailer back in April of this year. The leaked trailer concluded with a July 23 release date. Crytek acknowledged this leak, confirming its accuracy when they announced the game would be delayed further into the year. On August 21, the developer shared a post to their Twitter account announcing the new release date of September 18.

In the tech trailer, we see a lot of environmental shots that display side-by-side comparisons of the 2007 Crysis game to its 2020 remaster. Crysis Remastered promises to bewilder players with “high-quality textures up to 8K, ray tracing & more.” The original Crysis games were perfect for pushing the most powerful PCs to the limit, and Crysis Remastered looks to be continuing that legacy.

Crysis Remastered won’t be limited to PCs, however. The futuristic shooter will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and even the Nintendo Switch, as listed on the official Crysis website. Interestingly enough, Crysis Remastered will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, meaning players won’t be able to purchase or launch the game through Steam.

Crysis fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the technologically advanced remaster of the 2007 game, as Crysis Remastered is just under a month away. It’ll be interesting to see if developer Crytek looks to port this game over to the much more powerful next-gen consoles. For more news on Crysis Remastered, stay with us right here on Shacknews.