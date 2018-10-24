EA returns Need for Speed development to Criterion
After several years under the handling of Ghost Games, Need for Speed is being returned to Burnout studio Criterion Games.
Criterion Games co-founders Alex Ward and Fiona Sperry have moved on to their next gaming venture. Three months after departing from the studio they once helped create, Ward and Sperry have founded a new studio called Three Fields Entertainment.
Criterion Games co-founders Alex Ward and Fiona Sperry have departed from the studio they once created, leaving Electronic Arts with aims of creating a whole new studio.
"Criterion is just 17 people these days," Criterion creative director Alex Ward said. Apparently, most of the studio moved to Ghost Games, leaving just a "small team" behind to work at Criterion.
After working with Criterion on Need for Speed: Rivals, Ghost Games will take full control of the racing franchise going forward.
"That sure is a nice ride that new racer is sporting. Nice sirens, too! Hey...wait a minute...!" Need for Speed: Rivals is adding undercover cops to the ranks of the law.