Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, & more dormant Sega IPs 'under examination' for reboots
Sega Sammy's recent year-end financial reports suggest it could be taking a good look at its sizable collection of idle franchises for reboot potential.
Sega Sammy's recent year-end financial reports suggest it could be taking a good look at its sizable collection of idle franchises for reboot potential.
SEGA will be offering free "Crazy Taxi" rides for attendees of this week's New York Comic-Con. This can't end well.
A new update to Crazy Taxi City Rush will allow players to choose Hulk Hogan as a driver in the game starting today.
However, there are two crucial features that he's waiting for.
Crazy Taxi: City Rush, a free-to-play mobile game based on Sega's classic franchise, is coming later this year.