Crash Team Racing Nitro-Field Neon Circus Grand Prix starts Friday
Jump into the new racing event and check out all the trippy colors.
Activision is looking to raise some extra money for the Call of Duty Endowment charity and is doing so by offering a special limited-supply vehicle in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.
The Switch's rarely-used boost mode is going to help fine-tune those lengthy load times soon enough.
The high-octane hijinks of Crash and friends return as our favorite bandicoot mascot hits the race track.
When Buffa takes his annual trip to South America (on business, of course), the boys play their favorite game of all.
Kart customization is coming to Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and fans can scope out the newest mods in the game's latest trailer.
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled had a special highlight in the latest PlayStation State of Play stream, and players can scoop it up later this year.
After remastering the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy, Activision is looking for an encore by remastering Crash Team Racing with the upgraded Nitro-Fueled. Shacknews tries out this old-school classic.
The fam talks about The Game Awards, Red Dead Redemption, and we hear from a recovering Amiibo addict who battled a potential Ridley-related relapse.
Race alone or with your best friends in the upcoming HD remaster of Crash Team Racing.