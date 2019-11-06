Crash Team Racing Nitro-Field Neon Circus Grand Prix starts Friday Jump into the new racing event and check out all the trippy colors.

Looking for a reason to jump back into Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled? The Neon Circus Grand Prix may just be what you were looking for.

The Neon Circus Grand Prix is the fifth free season of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and it's set to kick off this Friday on November 8 at 10 AM ET.

This new Grand Prix grants you three new karts: the Nitro Bumper Kart, the Pressurizer, and the Daredevil. All are decked out in fun carnival style, and look absolutely festive.

"It’s a circus or “carnival” of fun on the new track, Koala Carnival!" the PlayStation Blog wrote of the experience. "A new character, Koala Kong–the headliner of this season’s Nitro Gauge reward set–is the master of ceremonies on this course that is as colorful as it is death-defying. Race around this track fit for a circus hand while dodging cannon bursts, avoiding fire blasts from the ground, and be the first to cross the finish line. Also, don’t forget to put on a spectacle… this is the circus after all."

There's also a new game mode to keep an eye out for: Ring Rally, which lets you collect as many rings as possible as you race to boost your score and top speed. You'll collect a massive amount of style points, make new paths, and enjoy a totally new side of the game. At the end of it all, you may even earn the season's Signature Decal and Champion Kart. Who knows? The sky's the limit, after all.