Contra Anniversary Collection review: Perfunctory nostalgia cash-in
Konami brings one of its classic franchises out of the vault in a package is noteworthy only for its lack of reverence for the contents.
Konami announces Contra Anniversary Collection game lineup
A new Contra Anniversary Collection includes titles like Super Contra, Contra III: The Alien Wars, and more.
Shack's Arcade Corner: Contra
UP UP DOWN DOWN B A SELECT SHACK!
Contra Evolution remasters original for iOS on June 27
Contra was a beloved staple of the 80's and now the original is coming remastered to iOS after spending most of the year exclusive to China.
Lords of Shadow dev wants to reboot Contra
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow developer MercurySteam wants to move on to another Konami franchise: Contra.