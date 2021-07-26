Contra Returns releases on mobile devices today The mobile title includes a host of new features, including a unique PVP mode.

Contra has been a long running (and gunning) franchise for Konami, and now it’s made its way to mobile devices in the form of Contra Returns. This title is a reimagined version of the classic arcade game, with more than 200 levels to enjoy.

Announced in a press release on July 26, 2021, Contra Returns is developed by TiMi Studio Group, and looks to give mobile players the iconic run-and-gun experience we’ve all come to love. The game is available on iOS and Android devices around the globe – so not just to our readers in North America.

As mentioned above, Contra Returns is an enhanced version of the OG arcade game, with 200 levels and HD upgrades. The press release makes note that the weapons and legions systems have been designed to offer fresh experiences. It also details a few of the modes available on the platform:

One-life Mode: The classic gameplay experience where players test their skills and relive classic Contra nostalgia with challenging twists.

Underwater 8: An eight level co-op gauntlet to attempt different levels at varying stages of difficulty.

Classic Team: Work together to clear all story stages and earn epic rewards in this action-packed classic co-op adventure.

Ultimate Tournament: Tournament-style gameplay pitting players against each other online to determine the ultimate champion.

PVP Modes: A series of all-new ways to play Contra online with Ranked Match, 1v1 Warm up, 1v1 Hero Battlefield, 3v3 Fort Battle, and 2v2 Ultra Rapid Fire.

Contra Returns will also feature signature settings and soundtrack from the original series. So you’ll no doubt want to get a good headset or Bluetooth speaker to really kick back to those killer tunes.

This is sure to be a must-have item for Contra fans, as Contra Returns lets them take the classic series on the go. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on hit mobile games. You can even check out the Shacknews Contra page for our coverage of all the Contra games, collections, and more.