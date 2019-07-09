Contra Returns releases on mobile devices today
The mobile title includes a host of new features, including a unique PVP mode.
Konami brings one of its classic franchises out of the vault in a package is noteworthy only for its lack of reverence for the contents.
A massive collection of Contra titles is coming to the Nintendo Switch today.
A new Contra Anniversary Collection includes titles like Super Contra, Contra III: The Alien Wars, and more.
At the end of its conference last night, Konami teased something new coming from the Contra series with the franchise's classic fiery 'C' logo.