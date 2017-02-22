New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Cellar Door Games

Rogue Legacy feels right at home on Vita

Last year's Rogue Legacy wasn't made explicitly for Vita, but it certainly plays like it could have been. The recent release maintains its unique charm on the new device with the added convenience of portability, without missing a step.

Rogue Legacy coming to PlayStation this month

The indie game Rogue Legacy is coming to PlayStation platforms on July 29, developer Cellar Door Games announced today. It will hit PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and Vita simultaneously, and features cross-buy and cross-save through all three platforms.

Hello, Meet Lola