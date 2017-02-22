Rogue Legacy 2 confirmed in development by Cellar Door Games
It looks like a previous teaser for Rogue Legacy 2 wasn't just an April Fools joke after all.
Unfortunately, its not the Rogue Legacy sequel that many had hoped for.
Cellar Door Games' Rogue Legacy will be headed to Xbox One. Uh oh.
Last year's Rogue Legacy wasn't made explicitly for Vita, but it certainly plays like it could have been. The recent release maintains its unique charm on the new device with the added convenience of portability, without missing a step.
Teddy Lee from Cellar Door Games celebrates Rogue Legacy coming to PlayStation platforms by discussing Rogue Legacy with Shacknews and answering questions from Chatty.
The indie game Rogue Legacy is coming to PlayStation platforms on July 29, developer Cellar Door Games announced today. It will hit PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and Vita simultaneously, and features cross-buy and cross-save through all three platforms.
Rogue Legacy is coming to Mac and Linux through a new patch, which will also add save slots. A second patch will release shortly thereafter with new content at no extra charge.
Rogue Legacy has been praised for its handling of death and Teddy Lee from Cellar Door Games discusses with Shacknews how the game originally started out with a much grander scope.