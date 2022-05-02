ShackStream: Rogue Legacy 2 puts the family tree in a wood chipper on Indie-licious It's a rough life for descendants in Rogue Legacy 2, but we'll take on the adventure no many how children it takes on today's Indie-licious.

It’s not exactly easy being part of the family you play as in Rogue Legacy 2, but when adventure and glory are your goal, you make due with what you have. We’re seeking that glory as we jump into the adventure on today’s episode of Indie-licious!

Rogue Legacy 2 comes to us from Cellar Door Games. It’s been in early access for the better part of a year, but came out in its Version 1.0 release on April 28, 2022 on PC and Xbox. A metroidvania rogue-lite action-platformer, Rogue Legacy 2 goes out of its way to build upon the first game in nearly every way. It features a polished art style, new classes, a vast array of spells and relics that change up how you play, and plenty of tough biomes full of enemies and bosses to explore. As you die, you’ll also come back as descendants with any number of randomized traits.

Join us as we try not to turn the family tree into coffin wood on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Ancestry’s a mixed bag in Rogue Legacy 2, but we’ll carry on the bloodline as best we can. See how it goes as we venture forth on today’s Indie-licious when we go live shortly!