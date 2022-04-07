New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rogue Legacy 2 comes out of early access this month

After a stellar run in Steam Early Access, Cellar Door Games is finally ready to let the Version 1.0 of Rogue Legacy 2 loose on fans this April.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
2

Cellar Door Games has quite the amazing run with early access for Rogue Legacy 2: its upcoming sequel to its rogue-lite metroidvania action-platforming masterpiece. However, all early access periods must eventually come to an end and Rogue Legacy 2 has come far enough for Cellar Door to give the game its proper Version 1.0. Rogue Legacy 2 is finally set to come out of early access and it has a full-on release date coming up at the end of this April.

Cellar Door Games announced Rogue Legacy 2’s exit from early access in a press release on April 7, 2022, alongside a new YouTube video shared with IGN. Rogue Legacy 2 will officially launch in a Version 1.0 state on April 28, 2022. It will also come out on both PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on that launch day, adding some console play to the mix.

Rogue Legacy 2 has had quite the fun run in early access, introducing new classes, heredity traits both good and bad, a number of new abilities and heirlooms that add permanent skills to your characters, as well as a robust upgrade system for improving your characters’ chances of survival. Even back when it first came to early access, Rogue Legacy 2 had a lot of great features that improved well upon the foundation of the first game, impressing us in its Shacknews preview. With the Version 1.0 finally launching, Cellar Door is coming up on an impressive milestone for its beloved franchise.

With the official launch date for Rogue Legacy 2 set on the 2022 gaming calendar, stay tuned for more coverage here at Shacknews leading up to the launch day.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

