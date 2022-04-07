Rogue Legacy 2 comes out of early access this month After a stellar run in Steam Early Access, Cellar Door Games is finally ready to let the Version 1.0 of Rogue Legacy 2 loose on fans this April.

Cellar Door Games has quite the amazing run with early access for Rogue Legacy 2: its upcoming sequel to its rogue-lite metroidvania action-platforming masterpiece. However, all early access periods must eventually come to an end and Rogue Legacy 2 has come far enough for Cellar Door to give the game its proper Version 1.0. Rogue Legacy 2 is finally set to come out of early access and it has a full-on release date coming up at the end of this April.

Cellar Door Games announced Rogue Legacy 2’s exit from early access in a press release on April 7, 2022, alongside a new YouTube video shared with IGN. Rogue Legacy 2 will officially launch in a Version 1.0 state on April 28, 2022. It will also come out on both PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on that launch day, adding some console play to the mix.

Rogue Legacy 2 has had quite the fun run in early access, introducing new classes, heredity traits both good and bad, a number of new abilities and heirlooms that add permanent skills to your characters, as well as a robust upgrade system for improving your characters’ chances of survival. Even back when it first came to early access, Rogue Legacy 2 had a lot of great features that improved well upon the foundation of the first game, impressing us in its Shacknews preview. With the Version 1.0 finally launching, Cellar Door is coming up on an impressive milestone for its beloved franchise.

“Rogue Legacy 2 is finally reaching v1.0 and we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. Our goal for Rogue Legacy 2 was always to make “Rogue Legacy 3” because we didn’t want to settle for just more. It had to stay true to the original, but also stand on its own as something new. After nearly four years of development, bringing it to the fans is the final step in this long journey, and we hope they find it as special as we do.” ~ Cellar Door Games

With the official launch date for Rogue Legacy 2 set on the 2022 gaming calendar, stay tuned for more coverage here at Shacknews leading up to the launch day.