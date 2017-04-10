Star Wars: The Old Republic salutes Fallen Order with BD-1 style mini-pet
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to arrive this Friday, so the team at Star Wars: The Old Republic is congratulating Respawn by releasing a special mini-pet based on BD-1.
The war between the Republic and the Sith is heating up in Onslaught, the new expansion for Star Wars: The Old Republic. And it's out today!
BioWare Austin supposedly is now working only on Star Wars properties.
BioWare Austin has revelaed the next chapter in Star Wars: The Old Republic's ongoing Knights of the Fallen Empire expansion, one that will see the Outlander take the fight to the Eternal Empire with some new allies.
Star Wars: The Old Republic's Knights of the Fallen Empire expansion is ready to continue with an all-new chapter set to debut next month.
BioWare Austin is looking for Knights of the Fallen Empire to bring personal story back to their Star Wars games and subscribers to The Old Republic can pick it up today.
BioWare Austin has one primary goal in mind with Star Wars: The Old Republic's upcoming Knights of the Fallen Empire expansion. That goal is to bring personal story back in a big way with vintage BioWare storytelling. To learn more about what The Old Republic's next big story will entail, Shacknews spoke to producer Bruce Maclean.
BioWare Austin is making the lofty claim that it is going back to its storytelling roots for the next Star Wars: The Old Republic expansion. To find out whether this will indeed be the case, Shacknews tried out the expansion's first chapter and went face-to-face with the all-powerful Zakuul Empire.
BioWare took the stage to reveal a new trailer for Star Wars: The Old Republic's upcoming Fallen Empire expansion, while also adding a new incentive to subscribe right now.
BioWare Austin has largely been known for its focus on story, but that hasn't often been the case with Star Wars: The Old Republic. Knights of the Fallen Empire will look to offer a renewed focus on story, choice, and consequence.