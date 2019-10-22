Star Wars: The Old Republic unleashes its Onslaught expansion today The war between the Republic and the Sith is heating up in Onslaught, the new expansion for Star Wars: The Old Republic. And it's out today!

There's a lot of excitement for Star Wars video games, as EA and Respawn prepare to release their single-player story-based game in the franchise and DICE continues to prepare updates for their first-person shooter. However, with all that excitement, it's really easy to forget that there's a strong Star Wars MMORPG on the market right now. Star Wars: The Old Republic is still kicking and, more than that, it's getting a new expansion today in the form of Onslaught.

Onslaught continues the seemingly-neverending war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire. Both sides are now taking their conflict into Corellia (the home world of the future Han Solo), a critical haven of resources that could turn the tide of the war in either direction. For Sith players, this is their chance to topple a newly-constructed Republic shipyard and gain control of the planet for the Empire. For Jedi, the time has come to gather reinforcements to ward off the Sith assault.

SW:TOR players can explore two all-new worlds in Onslaught. Onderon is filled with wild jungles and dangerous creatures, as the world's alliance to the Republic hangs by a thread. Mek-Sha is an asteroid world, formerly under Hutt control and now up for grabs. While Mek-Sha is a haven for scum and villainy, it's now about to be embroiled in the galactic war between the Republic and the Sith. In addition to the two new worlds, players can find a new Flashpoint mission on Corellia, a new Operation on Dxun, and a whole lot of new gear.

Star Wars: The Old Republic has been around for years, so it may prove daunting to catch up to all of this story. Fortunately, Onslaught's launch means that EA and BioWare Austin are now opening up the Rise of the Hutt Cartel and Shadow of Revan expansions to all free-to-play users, in case anyone is looking to play through some of the game's past content.

Star Wars: The Old Republic's Onslaught expansion is now available to all subscribers. More details can be found on the Star Wars: The Old Republic website.