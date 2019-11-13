Star Wars: The Old Republic salutes Fallen Order with BD-1 style mini-pet Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to arrive this Friday, so the team at Star Wars: The Old Republic is congratulating Respawn by releasing a special mini-pet based on BD-1.

It's been a big week for Star Wars. The new Disney+ service launched with new original series, The Mandalorian, as one of its major draws. Meanwhile, on the video game front, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is just hours away from release. Among those ready to celebrate its release are the folks at BioWare Austin, who have offered a special surprise to regular users of Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Starting this coming Thursday, anyone who logs into Star Wars: The Old Republic will be able to pick up their own RE-1 droid mini-pet. The RE-1 droid is based on the design of BD-1, the adorable little droid used by Cal Kestis in his journey. While BioWare's Star Wars MMORPG takes place eons before the events of Fallen Order, the developers are happy to point out that droids like BD-1 were indeed still around during this part of the Star Wars timeline. Of course, the studio did need to add a few design tweaks.

"As a studio that loves our Companions, we were especially drawn to BD-1," reads the Old Republic website. "So, as a special congratulations to the Respawn team, we have built a new droid mini-pet inspired by BD-1. Since The Old Republic takes place thousands of years before the events in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, we worked with the Respawn team to make sure that our droid’s design was properly influenced by BD while also fitting within the Old Republic era. The Respawn team supplied us with early, unused concepts for BD-1 (which you can find in the upcoming book "The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order"), and we took one of our favorites as the starting point for what would become the RE-1 droid."

Star Wars: The Old Republic players will have between Thursday, November 14 and Tuesday, December 10 to log into the game and claim their RE-1 mini-pet. After logging in, it'll be waiting in the player's in-game mail. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives this Friday on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more BD-1 love, you can check out our recent interview. As for Star Wars: The Old Republic, they're coming off the launch of the all-new Onslaught expansion.