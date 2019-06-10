Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible on PS5 in addition to Xbox Series X
Smart Delivery was already confirmed for Xbox Series X, but PlayStation 4 players moving to PS5 don't have to worry about buying Cyberpunk 2077 again either.
Smart Delivery was already confirmed for Xbox Series X, but PlayStation 4 players moving to PS5 don't have to worry about buying Cyberpunk 2077 again either.
Have a look over the complete list of backward compatible games on the Xbox One, from the original Xbox to the Xbox 360.
Today Xbox announced the final wave of backwards compatible games coming to Xbox One will include Skate, Unreal Tournament, and more.
There's more Xbox news on the way with a special E3 2019 Inside Xbox presentation live stream, which you can watch right here!
Get your classic Valve gaming on.
Call of Duty fans can now enjoy the fan favorite Modern Warfare 2 thanks to new backward compatibility support on the Xbox One.
Apparently, people really love the idea of backwards compatibility.
Breathe new life into your old Xbox games by playing them on your Xbox One console with the backwards compatibility functionality.
An abundance of great games are now playable on Xbox One.
I wish my dad was big and strong like Mr. War.