Astroneer Groundwork update patch notes now available
The latest patch for Astroneer introduces the Groundwork update. Here are the patch notes.
The latest patch for Astroneer introduces the Groundwork update. Here are the patch notes.
Shacknews stopped by the Astroneer booth to discuss the expansive sandbox game.
The most recent content update for Astroneer holds some secret (and not so secret) nods to System Era co-founder Paul Pepera.
The latest update for Astroneer adds new objects and even some secrets the developers weren't willing to disclose in the patch notes.
Get excited, Shacknews, Astroneer now has a jetpack! Check out the first gameplay of the jetpack in action.
Joe Tirado is totally slacking over there at System Era Softworks, but PS4 players have some Astroneer goodness heading their way.
The new Astroneer Lunar Update sees the addition of several themed items based around Apollo 11, including the Lunar Module, audio logs, and a vintage spacesuit color palette.
The latest Astroneer update version 1.0.13.0 has arrived, offering changes to how tethers work as well as a slew of performance improvements and bug fixes.
The latest update infuses Astroneer version 1.0.9 with gameplay and stability fixes across the board.
The Astroneer developers are sharing a high-res creation done by John Wallin Liberto.