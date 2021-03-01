Player creates Tic-Tac-Toe game in Astroneer The iconic game can be played with two players or against an AI opponent.

While the layman might use objects to represent naughts and crosses in Tic-Tac-Toe, Astroneer player Tyler Hill has gone above and beyond. Hill has used the in-game repeaters to create a logic or AI network that runs an actual, digitized version of Tic-Tac-Toe.

Originally posted to Twitter on March 1, 2021, Tyler Hill gives players a look at the huge build and a glimpse at the programming that’s going on behind the curtain. The computer utilizes the game’s repeater object to send signals, which allows the player to select a naught or a cross, and where to position it on the board. What’s even more incredible is that the game can be played with two players or one player with an AI opponent. The whole creation is beautifully displayed in an oversized arcade cabinet created by Twitter user Tactile Object.

2 Player or 1P vs CPU Tic Tac Toe made entirely in @astroneergame! Huge shout-out to @TactileObject for the incredible arcade machine build! More info below pic.twitter.com/9uuUSR2cN7 — Tyler Hill (@TH_streams) February 28, 2021

When playing against the AI, the massive lines of repeaters and tethers need some time to “think”. In the video, the “thought” can be seen physically travelling along the network until a move is made. When the computer has finished the process, a little horn noise is heard, informing the player that it’s their turn. This continues until either a match is won or tied, at which point the player can reset the game to start again.

Want to play Tic-Tac-Toe in Astroneer but don’t want to learn how to program? Hill has provided a download link to a Google Drive that has the save file. Hill has also stated that there is a YouTube video coming out soon that explains the build. This kind of ingenuity and creativity never ceases to amaze. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest goings on in the world of Astroneer.