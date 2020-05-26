Astroneer update 1.12 adds a camera to Creative Mode Aero is a new floating drone that can be used to take photos in Astroneer's Creative Mode.

Astroneer is an adorable little game that continues to get even cuter. The latest patch (update 1.12), adds a new, friendly, player-controlled drone that can be used to take HUD-less screenshots. Players will also be pleased to hear that dedicated servers are now live and available for purchase. Please check out the Astoneer update 1.12 patch notes below!

Astroneer update 1.12 patch notes

The following Astroneer patch notes were posted by Joe “staymighty” Tirado on the Astroneer subreddit on Tuesday, May 26. These notes cover Aero (the new camera drone), the dedicated servers and how to purchase them, as well as a host of performance optimizations and bug fixes.

Creative Mode Drone

Meet Aero, a friendly drone you can control in Creative Mode that lets you take pictures!

Players in Creative Mode now have access to Aero, the Camera Drone that enables ‘photo mode’! The Drone has a ‘free camera’ mode that allows the player to control and position a camera independently of the character. The player is able to prepare composed screenshots (both with filters and hidden UI). Use your Aero to show off creative mode work, create videos, or capture screenshots of your Astroneer shenanigans.

Using the Drone does not pause the game, and the player is able to freely toggle back and forth between Drone and character movement, while leaving the Drone’s view-port active. This can provide a steady perspective while working on large-scale sculptures, or a director's cam while your Astroneer performs on the grand stage.

Dedicated Servers

Dedicated Servers are now live in Astroneer! You can purchase them from our official server partner, Nitrado, (link to purchase coming later) or host your own using these steps: (Astroneer host your own server instructions here) This also means that Astroneer now supports cross play (Xbox - Windows 10 - Steam) and up to 8 players when playing on official dedicated servers.

Some details about this dedicated servers in Astroneer:

Nitrado servers are the only way to play on a server and still unlock cosmetics, unlock achievements and enable cross play.

We are evaluating cross play for PS4 and hope to add that functionality at a later date.

Host your own servers will receive all the same updates as the main game

We will be offering support for host your own servers, but only related to gameplay issues. We cannot troubleshoot issues with local networks, firewalls, ports, hardware etc...

We don't currently have a linux version of the dedicated server software

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATIONS

Fixed bug that could cause performance to tank for clients in multiplayer games, especially on PS4.

Heavily optimized animation and character movement updates to improve performance, especially in multiplayer games with high player counts.

Various performance improvements to gameplay systems.

Various stability fixes.

BUGFIXES

The following bugs have been fixed as of version 1.12.95.0

We fixed over 150 bugs since our last update, including the following:

MULTIPLAYER:

[AS-6000] - After the outro, station now reverts to the correct location and client is able to successfully travel to the station

[AS-9362] - Client's loading bar will now reflect player’s loading progress correctly when joining an MP session

[AS-7354] - Client and Host see same VFX when digging up hazards besides poppers

[AS-7941] - Drill can now be detached from crane by either player in a multiplayer session

[AS-8936] - Player cannot earn achievements in creative mode, even in a dedicated server session

[AS-9479] - Client is able to use the Research Chamber while in a dedicated server session

[AS-9635] - Client will no longer see a variety of items floating in the air when slotted while the client exits relevance

[AS-10294] - Client performance over time should now stay at 30fps

[AS-10782] - Users who install the Windows Update (KB4550945) can now save their game

[AS-10205] - Terrain that was destroyed by dynamite at a far distance stays destroyed no matter the distance

There you have it, a whole lot of goodness coming to Astroneer with update 1.12. If you’ve yet to check out Astroneer, what are you doing? It was one of Shacknews’ Top 10 Indie Games of the Year for 2019!