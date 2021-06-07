Apple WWDC 2021 keynote wrap up - iOS 15, MacOS Monterey, iPadOS 15, privacy, and more
From iOS 15 to MacOS Monterey, here's everything Apple announced during WWDC 2021.
Apple Watches are getting a big boost with the upcoming WatchOS 8.
Apple has shown off Monterey, the newest iteration of MacOS.
With new features coming, iPadOS 15's Multitasking will allow you to mess with multiple apps in even more versatile ways.
Apple is helping users monitor their health a little better with upcoming iOS 15 improvements.
Apple has revealed new security features coming to iOS 15.
The newest version of iOS will help make sense of the notifications on your iPhone.
Apple's proprietary FaceTime app is getting some major updates with the release of iOS 15.