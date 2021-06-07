New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

WWDC 2021: iOS 15 Notification Summary to revamp iPhone notifications

The newest version of iOS will help make sense of the notifications on your iPhone.

Chris Jarrard
1

The world got its first glimpse at the newest features provided by iOS 15 today during the Apple WWDC 2021 Keynote presentation. One of the standout features covered during the show is the new notification summary feature for mobile devices. The software helps to arrange notification pop-ups in a way that makes finding what you need more efficient.

This story is developing...

