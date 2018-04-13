AMD announces Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series CPUs at CES 2020
In a more concentrated effort towards combining desktop power with laptop portability, AMD announced the ultra-thin Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series CPU during CES 2020.
In a more concentrated effort towards combining desktop power with laptop portability, AMD announced the ultra-thin Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series CPU during CES 2020.
Rockstar's wild west magnum opus arrives on PC in a couple of weeks. Make sure your new PC has enough beef to handle it.
Multiple reports from the Bungie forums seem to indicate that Destiny 2 will not currently launch with the new Ryzen 3000 series of CPUs from AMD.
AMD unveiled what it describes at the "world's fastest gaming CPU" during E3 2019.
The chip-making officially unveiled their newest 7nm GPU during E3 2019, offering mid-high performance for an affordable price.
Tune in to the AMD Next Horizon Gaming live stream to get the first look at AMD's new Navi graphics cards and Ryzen 3000 gaming CPUs.
The Xbox frontman took the time to speak about the Xbox Division's partnership with AMD and goals for the future during the AMD CES 2019 keynote presentation.
AMD is making moves in the mobile market by expanding their offering of mobile processors with the new Ryzen Mobile 3000 series.
The much anticipated follow up to AMD’s multi-core mainstream CPU line arrives on shelves next week.
Leaked presentation slides outline AMD’s new CPU lineup and teases performance numbers for gaming.