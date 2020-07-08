AMD Equipped to Win deal bundles Assassin's Creed Valhalla with certain Ryzen CPUs If you're looking to upgrade your PC, AMD is currently sweetening the deal with free copies of Assassin's Creed Valhalla on certain Ryzen CPUs.

AMD has been aggressively making moves on upgrades to its Ryzen lineup of PC CPUs throughout this previous year. There’s plenty of argument to be made on whether or not now is the time to jump in on the new tech, but at the very least, if you’re definitely looking to upgrade now, AMD is sweetening the deal. They just announced the “Equipped to Win” offer, which is bundling a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with certain AMD Ryzen CPU purchases.

AMD recently launched the Equipped to Win game deal on the gaming corner of its website along with eligibility and details. Essentially, any CPU, PC, or laptop purchase made from the refreshed Ryzen 7 or 9 lineup will also net you a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla when the game comes out. The full list of eligible processors that will get you Valhalla can be seen just below.

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Any purchase of applicable Ryzen 7 or 9 3000 series CPUs will currently net you Assasin's Creed Valhalla when it comes out.

AMD has been pouring quite a bit of love into the 3000 series CPUs this year, even with the unveiling of Ryzen 4000 series processors that debuted at its CES 2020 press conference and livestream earlier this year. This also isn’t the first deal we’ve seen like this even this year, with its Radeon lineup getting a similar offer with Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne earlier this year in its Raise the Game bundle. Unfortunately, the Equipped to Win offer leaves out some newer, but lower end CPUs such as the entire Ryzen 3 or 5 lineup.

That said, if you’re absolutely looking to upgrade, eyeing AMD CPUs, and interested in getting your hands on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, currently slated for release in December on the 2020 gaming calendar, then maybe the Ryzen Equipped to Win bundle will be worth your time.