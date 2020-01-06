New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

AMD announces Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series CPUs at CES 2020

In a more concentrated effort towards combining desktop power with laptop portability, AMD announced the ultra-thin Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series CPU during CES 2020.
TJ Denzer
1

As you go up in power, factors like portability, battery life, and noise often take detrimental hits in PC gaming. Almost all of the time, you can have power or you can have creature comforts, but very rarely both without spending a ton of cash. AMD came to CES 2020 looking to battle that stigma, and they seem to be centering their efforts around a flagship piece for 2020: their new AMD Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series CPUs.

AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su introduced the new Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series processors during AMD’s CES 2020 keynote presentation. The Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series features 8 cores, 16 threads, and will reportedly deliver a performance increase over 2nd Gen processors with a massive increase in power efficiency per watt. AMD claims that in comparison to Intel’s Core i7-1065G7 processor, the Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series will be able to deliver up to a 30% increase in graphics performance. With an alleged 45-watt TDP output, AMD also claimed that this 3rd Gen mobile CPU series will deliver a near double performance-per-watt in programs like Cinebench.

Dr. Su revealed that AMD is already working on a ton of new laptops and notebooks designed to utilize the Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series CPUs. According to the keynote, the new CPUs will be utilized in 2020 laptops and there are over 100 laptop designs expected to house the Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series throughout the year. They even showed a couple examples during the keynote presentation, including a version of the new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop utilizing AMD tech announced in the keynote, as well as a new Dell G5 SE notebook, exclusively featuring AMD’s new CPUs, GPUs, and more

We can expect to see some of the first laptops utilizing AMD’s Ryzen Mobile 4000 as early as February 2020, but is it a big enough leap to set AMD apart in the gaming market in 2020 after launching the Ryzen Mobile 3000 in CES 2019? Let us know what you think in the Shacknews Chatty comment section, and don’t forget to check out our other CES 2020 coverage as well, featuring the latest technology news and announcements for the coming year.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

