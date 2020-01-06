Watch the CES 2020 AMD press conference livestream here

With CES really kicking into high gear, technology fans can look forward to a bevy of announcements and reveals throughout the week. While NVIDIA has been busy showing off new G-SYNC monitors and TV sets, AMD has been hard at work prepping for their own press conference. If you’re interested in seeing what AMD has planned for the next year, then make sure you watch the CES 2020 AMD press conference livestream right here.

If you’re wanting to tune into the CES 2020 AMD press conference, then you’re going to want to clear out some time around 2 PM PT (4 PM ET, 3 PM CT). The conference is set to kick off at 2 PM PT later today (Monday, January 6, 2020) and will probably last around an hour or so. Expectations from the event include a look at AMD’s latest processors, graphics cards, and other tech related to those particular fields.

You can tune into the AMD CES 2020 press conference via the official AMD YouTube channel, or via the embed that we’ve included above. If for some reason you can’t make it out to the event, you can also check out the replay of the video when it releases roughly two hours after the press conference ends.

The AMD CES 2020 press conference will be hosted by AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su and will take place at the Mandalay Bay.