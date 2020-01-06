Two new G-SYNC Mini-LED 4K displays showcased at CES 2020 NVIDIA'S G-SYNC lineup continues to grow thanks to two new Mini-LED displays that were showcased during CES 2020.

If you thought that NVIDIA’s previous announcements for G-SYNC monitors and televisions were a big deal, well we’ve got even more news for you. During CES 2020, NVIDIA also showed off the latest work on the Mini-LED gaming monitors that the company first debuted back in 2019.

Created by Acer and ASUS, the companies have made large strides towards creating fantastic gaming monitors with a high visual fidelity. The two new Mini-LED monitors will feature full G-SYNC support and offer up to 4K resolution and 144Hz. According to the press release on the Geforce website:

“Previously, Mini-LED was to feature 576 local dimming zones for HDR, improving contrast, minimizing haloing, and improving color accuracy and overall picture quality. This was a 50% improvement over the 384 zones offered by our first G-SYNC ULTIMATE monitors, which were themselves a massive leap over previously-released HDR PC displays. But now, there are an unprecedented 1152 local dimming zones on the ASUS and ACER 32” 144Hz 4K G-SYNC ULTIMATE gaming monitors, vastly improving picture quality. Furthermore, we’ve tweaked and improved contrast, boosted HDR brightness to a peak of 1400 nits, and enhanced our DCI-P3 color accuracy.”

It’s unclear exactly when these Mini-LEDs are set to release, but it is nice to see Acer and ASUS making such huge strides towards improving the idea of the mini-displays. It's cool to see how far NVIDIA and its partners are going to make gaming displays even better. For the latesti nfo, make sure you keep your eyes glued here to Shacknews, as we'll have coverage of all the news and announcements coming out of CES this year.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the new Mini-LED gaming monitors as NVIDIA, Acer, and ASUS continue to improve on them. Make sure you keep an eye on our CES 2020 hub for more of the latest news from all of tech’s biggest companies as the week goes on.