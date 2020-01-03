CES 2020 dates, times, ticket prices, badge pickup & floor plan

CES 2020 is kicking off next week, which means it is time to take a look at some of the newest technology in the works. If you’re planning to attend the show, or just want to tune in to the news as it drops next week, then we can help. Below you’ll find all the information you need to know about CES 2020 ticket prices, the showtimes, dates, when you can pick up your tickets, and even what the floor plan is looking like this year.

CES 2020 ticket prices

If you’re planning on attending CES 2020 next week, then you better pick up your ticket fast. First, you’ll need to register for CES 2020 on the official website. There are three possible tickets available to purchase and they range from $300 up to $1,700. We’ve detailed the information a bit more below, so take a look to see which ticket works best for you.

CES 2020 Registration ticket

The base level of registration includes a ticket to the CES show floor, where you can check out a ton of the new technology that companies are working on right now. This ticket costs $300 and includes:

Exhibitor show floor access

Keynote addresses

SuperSessions

20+ conference tracks including Research Summit, Innovation Policy, C Space Storytellers, Sports Tech and more

CES 2020 Starter Conference Pass

The next available ticket tier is the Starter Conference Pass. Coming in at $900, this ticket will get you access to the following:

Exhibitor show floor access

Keynote addresses

SuperSessions

20+ conference tracks including Research Summit, Innovation Policy, C Space Storytellers, Sports Tech and more

4 curated tracks highlighting the hottest emerging trends, including artificial intelligence and 5G

CES 2020 Deluxe Conference Pass

Finally, the last ticket tier available is the Deluxe Conference Pass. At a cost of $1,700, this ticket holds the highest level of access for CES 2020 attendees and will include:

Exhibitor show floor access

Keynote addresses

SuperSessions

20+ conference tracks including Research Summit, Innovation Policy, C Space Storytellers, Sports Tech and more

4 specially curated tracks highlighting the hottest emerging trends, including artificial intelligence and 5G

14+ partner sessions on topics including IoT solutions, service robotics, the digital economy and more

CES 2020 badge pickup info

Once you’ve registered for CES 2020 and picked out your ticket tier of choice, you’re going to need to wait until you actually arrive at the conference to pick up your badge. CES never mails out badges early, so you’ll want to make your way to one of the many Registration Booths situated around the conference show floor as soon as you arrive. According to the official website, you'll also be able to pick up your badge at locations like McCarran Airport, as well as several of the hotels situated around the conference area. These hotels include:

The Wynn

Encore

Mandalay Bay

The Venetian

We'll update this list with more hotels and locations as they become known.

You'll need to have all your information ready to pick up your badge, though, so make sure you have everything you registered with available when you go to pick up your badge. As mentioned above, you'll also find several registration areas around the conference itself, which can be utilized for any additional pickups you need to do.

CES 2020 dates and times

Now that we’ve covered how to register and pick up your badge, it’s time to talk about the actual conference dates and times. While CES doesn’t technically kick off until January 7, several conferences and keynotes will be available starting as early as Sunday, January 5. This means you can start the trek a bit early if you so choose. Otherwise, the main event will run from January 7 to January 10, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When it comes to specific times, though, each day’s events will kick off starting around 8 AM PT on Monday. Sunday’s events will kick off at roughly 1 PM PT. There’s plenty to see and do during CES 2020, so you’ll definitely want to attend some of the bigger keynotes and address if you’re interested in the newest technology that companies are currently working on.

This year you can expect to see some major tech players making appearances at CES 2020. In fact, we’ve heard many reports that Samsung, Apple, LG, Sony, and plenty of others will have new things to showcase at CES 2020, which should make for a very interesting year. If you want to see a breakdown of all the scheduled keynotes, addresses, and more you can always head over to the official schedule on the CES website. Here's a list of some of the must-see keynotes that will be happening this year:

LG - Monday, January 6 from 8:00 AM - 8:45 AM PT.

Sony - Monday, January 6 from 5:00 PM to 5:45 PM PT.

Samsung - Monday, January 6 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM PT.

There are way too many things for us to include it here, so make sure you head over there and look out for any keynotes you’re interested in seeing for yourself.

CES 2020 floor plan

When it comes to big conferences like CES 2020, knowing your way around the conference is going to be key to making sure you don’t miss out on any good keynotes or appointments you’ve set up. Thankfully, the fine folks behind CES have put together a really detailed floor plan that you can use on their website to create your own course of action and even map out your stops along the way. We’ve included a screenshot of the map itself below, though you can refine the details a lot more on the CES website.

Here's a basic look at the floor plan for CES 2020.

CES 2020 bag policy and security info

Those attending CES 2020 will find that security is a top priority for the conference. Each badge will now include a photo ID of the attendee, and you’ll need your date of birth and a government issued ID to pick up your badge. You’ll also need a unique and verifiable email address to register with. Finally, once you arrive, you’ll find that strict bag policies are in place to assure everyone’s safety and security.

Attendees will be allowed to carry two small bags; each bag must be smaller than 12”x12”x6.

It is encouraged that attendees consider their bag type and use clear bags when able. This will expedite your entry into the conference as all bags must be searched before you can enter.

Rolling bags of any type—from luggage, carryons, laptop and computer bags, etc—are all prohibited from the conference, so make sure you aren’t bringing in any type of bag that won’t be allowed into the conference.

Media will be allowed to exceed the two bag limit, but any equipment will be subject to search and must be tagged as approved to enter the premises.

Now that you know the current bag policy, let’s talk about other security information. CES 2020 will have a highly visible law enforcement presence throughout the show and all venues attached to the CES conference. Law enforcement officers, as well as K9 units, will be situated at both the entrances to the venues and on the exhibit floor. These security personnel will perform random security checks throughout the show.

The show will also have a vehicle deterrence plan in place around key venues, so make sure you utilize any pedestrian walkways for your safety. Finally, if you see anything suspicious, make sure you report it using the CES security phone numbers listed on the back of your badge.

CES 2020 is going to hold a lot of interesting tech news and you’ll start to see coverage from the conference here on Shacknews as soon as it starts breaking. Make sure you keep an eye on our CES 2020 hub and be sure to follow us on Twitter via @Shacknews to keep up to date with our latest news hits and more.