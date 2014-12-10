New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Alien: Isolation pre-orders grant Ripley missions

Pre-ordering Alien: Isolation will grant you access to a mission called "Crew Expendable," in which you play as one of three members of the Nostromo during their ill-fated trip. Another GameStop bonus offers another mission in which you play as Ripley.

