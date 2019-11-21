Alien: Isolation to bring fresh nightmares to Nintendo Switch in December If you've ever wanted to take a Xenomorph nightmare on the go, you'll be able to when Alien: Isolation comes to the Nintendo Switch in early December.

When Alien: Isolation launched in October 2014, it proved that Alien games don’t have to be terrible. They can be terrifying and nightmare-inducing as the legendary sci-fi franchise built them to be. Alien: Isolation is an incredible survival horror experience, and Nintendo Switch players are about to be able to take it on the go when it launches on the system in December 2019.

Feral Interactive announced on November 21, 2019 that Alien: Isolation would be coming to the Nintendo Switch, alongside a new trailer on the developer’s YouTube channel. Set to launch on December 5, 2019, Switch players will be able to experience Amanda Ripley's journey to survive the Sevastopol space station and bring closure to the disappearance of her mother, the franchise’s famous Ellen Ripley. You can check out the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer just below.

Despite launching in 2014, Alien: Isolation has been an incredible benchmark for the series. We definitely enjoyed our time with it at launch and even with age, it remains an incredible look at what the franchise can do in a video game when it's in the right hands. With the game coming to Nintendo Switch, Switch players will take on the intense trial of surviving a chaotic space station filled with malfunctioning, murderous androids and an extremely hungry Xenomorph. As Amanda, players will scavenge anything they can get their hands on to build tools and delay, distract, or otherwise detect the game’s deadly threats before they can get a hold of her.

Alien: Isolation on Nintendo Switch also gains the aforementioned feature of being played on your home TV or taken with you so you can sweat and jump in terror in public. The game is available for pre-purchase on the Nintendo storefront. Will you be returning to the Sevastopol or the Switch version be your first journey into the nightmare?