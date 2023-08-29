Dead by Daylight: Alien content launches today Players can now play as Ellen Ripley on the survivor side and the iconic Xenomorph creature on the killers side, as well as explore a new Nostromo Wreckage map.

It’s a big day for the public servers of Dead by Daylight as content from the legendary sci-fi horror franchise Alien comes to the game. Today saw the launch of a new Xenomorph character on the killers side, Ellen Ripley on the survivors side, and a new map in the form of the Nostromo Wreckage to explore. There are also special cosmetics available for the new playable characters.

Behaviour Interactive announced the release of the Dead by Daylight: Alien content on August 29, 2023, alongside a launch trailer on the Dead by Daylight YouTube channel. The Xenomorph exemplifies the vibes of an apex predator. It can use Crawler Mode to move faster and in stealth, as well as use tunnels to quickly get around the map and stalk players. Meanwhile, Ellen Ripley brings her survival instinct to the game. She can use generator progress to create a chemical trap that can be strapped to fallen pallets. If a killer breaks that pallet, it explodes and they are slowed for four seconds. Ripley also brings the Light Footed perk that allows her footsteps to remain silent when she’s healthy.

Ellen Ripley joins the fight against the Xenomorph and other Dead by Daylight killers in the game's new Alien content.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

The Xenomorph also brings Control Stations into play when it is the killer. If players use the Control Stations, they can get a Remote Flame Turret that can be deployed to slow killers if they come near and activate it. On the other end, Control Stations are how the Alien enters the Tunnels where it can stalk and locate survivors by ripples caused by their footsteps and their work on generators. Gaining a handle on these Control Stations will be key to either side succeeding.

Even with its collection of excellent killers and franchises already, Dead by Daylight shocked us with the announcement of the Alien content. Players can now explore what this iconic franchise has to offer to the game today.