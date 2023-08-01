New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Dead by Daylight is getting Alien content with the Xenomorph & a new map

Behaviour Interactive teased that it will be sharing full details next week about Dead by Daylight's upcoming Alien content.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Behaviour Interactive
1

“In space, no one can hear you scream.” These have been the iconic words that punctuated the Alien franchise since Ridley Scott helped launch the first movie in 1979, and now that legendary franchise is coming to Dead by Daylight. Behaviour Interactive blew its community’s collective mind with a tease of the iconic Xenomorph coming to the game, and it seems the Nostromo ship could be coming with it as a new map. Either way, we’re set to learn more when Behaviour Interactive does full reveal later this August.

Behaviour Interactive shared the first tease of Alien content for Dead by Daylight with a new trailer on the Dead by Daylight YouTube channel on August 1, 2023. The trailer shows off the inner trappings of a seemingly broken-down spaceship. Electrical cables are exposed and swinging about and lights flicker in long metal hallways before we finally get to see it: the Xenomorph. The iconic alien beast lunches at the camera before we’re told more will be revealed on August 8, 2023.

First look at the Xenomorph in Dead by Daylight
We got our first peek at the Xenomorph in Dead by Daylight's Alien content, and it's looking as terrifying as ever.
Source: Behaviour Interactive

At the very least, it seems the Xenomorph will be coming to Dead by Daylight as a killer and we could even get a map of the Nostromo space station based on the setting the Xenomorph was stalking. It even looks like there will be Easter eggs like Jonesy, the cat from the movies. It’s unknown if Ellen Ripley or other characters from the Alien series will join Dead by Daylight as survivors, but given that we just got Nicholas Cage as himself, it seems like we could very well also see Sigourney Weaver reprise her role as the character on the survivor side.

With a full reveal of Dead by Daylight’s Alien content coming next week, we’ll look forward to seeing exactly what Behaviour Interactive has for us next week. Stay tuned for more details as they drop.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola