Dead by Daylight is getting Alien content with the Xenomorph & a new map Behaviour Interactive teased that it will be sharing full details next week about Dead by Daylight's upcoming Alien content.

“In space, no one can hear you scream.” These have been the iconic words that punctuated the Alien franchise since Ridley Scott helped launch the first movie in 1979, and now that legendary franchise is coming to Dead by Daylight. Behaviour Interactive blew its community’s collective mind with a tease of the iconic Xenomorph coming to the game, and it seems the Nostromo ship could be coming with it as a new map. Either way, we’re set to learn more when Behaviour Interactive does full reveal later this August.

Behaviour Interactive shared the first tease of Alien content for Dead by Daylight with a new trailer on the Dead by Daylight YouTube channel on August 1, 2023. The trailer shows off the inner trappings of a seemingly broken-down spaceship. Electrical cables are exposed and swinging about and lights flicker in long metal hallways before we finally get to see it: the Xenomorph. The iconic alien beast lunches at the camera before we’re told more will be revealed on August 8, 2023.

We got our first peek at the Xenomorph in Dead by Daylight's Alien content, and it's looking as terrifying as ever.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

At the very least, it seems the Xenomorph will be coming to Dead by Daylight as a killer and we could even get a map of the Nostromo space station based on the setting the Xenomorph was stalking. It even looks like there will be Easter eggs like Jonesy, the cat from the movies. It’s unknown if Ellen Ripley or other characters from the Alien series will join Dead by Daylight as survivors, but given that we just got Nicholas Cage as himself, it seems like we could very well also see Sigourney Weaver reprise her role as the character on the survivor side.

With a full reveal of Dead by Daylight’s Alien content coming next week, we’ll look forward to seeing exactly what Behaviour Interactive has for us next week. Stay tuned for more details as they drop.